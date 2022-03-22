SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ryan Dean finished his first day as co-anchor of The Morning News yesterday and wanted to share a bit about himself with everyone!

It’s great to be back in central New York. I grew up in Tompkins County, graduating from Dryden High School, Onondaga Community College and the University of Miami.

My career began in 2005 right here in Syracuse at News 10 Now. It’s where I met incredible mentors, including the great Bill Carey. It’s also where I met my wonderful wife, Dana. We have two boys – Jack, 7, and Deacon, 3.

For the past 14 years I’ve been in St. Louis working at the NBC affiliate, KSDK. I’ve covered some big stories; a World Series, Stanley Cup and the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.

There’s also been some tough stories along the way. I’ll never forget the devastation I witnessed when an EF5 tornado hit Joplin, Missouri in 2011, killing more than 150 people.

In 2014, I spent weeks on the ground covering the Ferguson unrest. No doubt the most difficult, complex, and memorable story of my career.

St. Louis was good to my family but there’s no place like home. And there’s nothing like working at the station I grew up watching. I’m honored to join this incredible team. I hope to see you at a Syracuse game or the New York State fair. Don’t be shy, reach out on social media— just to say hi or drop me a story idea.

Thank you, CNY, it’s good to be home.