ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Name a more purrfect way to show off your cat, than a cat compilation movie.

For this year’s CatVideoFest 2023, held by the Rome Capitol Theater, the theater is looking for local cat owners to send in submissions of their cats behaving like cats. If chosen, their video could be seen featured before the movie on the Capitol screen.

What is the CatVideoFest?

The Rome Capital Theater says the CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.

Rick E. Lewis, Capitol Arts Complex Marketing Manager said, “We have held CatVideoFest in the Capitol Theatre for the two years previous to COVID featuring locally submitted cat videos. We received dozens of entries and expect to see dozens more this year. It’s amazing to see your own cat being a cat on the giant Capitol Theatre screen.”

Nationally each year, CatVideoFest works with cat-focused charities, which will receive proceeds from the show.

This year’s charity is Purrs and Whiskers, a cat and kitten rescue in Oneida County, with a focus in New Hartford, New York Mills, Whitesboro, Yorkville, Utica, Sauquoit, and surrounding areas.

“As an independent rescue, Purrs and Whiskers uses foster homes to foster cats until adopted and provide needed medical care to area strays as well as spay/neuter stray and turned in cats and kittens,” said Rome Capitol Theater.

How to participate:

To submit a video or photo of your cat, visit HERE and look for the CatVideoFest link. There is no charge for submission. All submissions must be received by Sept. 30.

Tickets for CatVideoFest 2023 are $8.00 for adults; $7.00 for students and military, and $6.00 for Capitol “Friends.”

Tickets can be purchased HERE or by calling 315-337-6277 during box office hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.