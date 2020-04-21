Get your Fair favorite Pizze Fritte this weekend at a drive-thru location

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As a way of bringing a smile to our faces during this time, the owner of the Villa Pizze Fritte will set up a drive-thru location where you can pick up some of the doughy-sugary treat.

The drive-thru stand will be set up in the vacant parking lot at the corner of Erie Boulevard East and Bridge Street in DeWitt from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to Grazi Zazzara, Jr., whose family owns and operates the business, “It was my wife Maura’s idea. We know these are challenging times for everyone in the community, and she said maybe this could be something that will put a smile on people’s face while still practicing social distancing.”

Workers will be wearing gloves and masks, following all of the CDC’s recommended best practices. They’ll take your order at your vehicle, and bring the Pizze Frittes right to your car window.