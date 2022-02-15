CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Girl Scout troops from Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council will have over 200 early cookie booths from February 18 to 20 to celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend. You can purchase a box of Girl Scout Cookies for only $5 at select locations two weeks before regularly scheduled booth sales begin.

You can find out more details at gsnypenn.org/cookies22 and see specific locations on the map below.

The booths are available as a reward to GSNYPENN troops because they had at least 75% participation during the 2021 Treats, Reads & More fundraiser.

Locally, the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie program will offer nine varieties of cookies:

Adventurefuls, a new, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt

Thin Mints, crisp, chocolaty cookies made with natural peppermint oil

Samoas, crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and dark chocolaty stripes

Tagalongs, crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating

Do-si-dos, oatmeal sandwich cookies with a peanut butter filling

Trefoils, traditional shortbread cookies

Lemon-Ups, crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages to lift your spirits

Girl Scout S’mores, graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallowy filling

Toffee-tastic, rich, buttery, gluten-free cookies with sweet and crunchy toffee bits

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser and continues until March 27. “We’re excited for our girls to celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend and have this opportunity to demonstrate the leadership and entrepreneurial skills they’re learning through the Girl Scout Cookie Program in their local communities two weeks ahead of regularly scheduled booth sales,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.