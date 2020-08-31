Get Your NY State Fair Fix At Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

The New York State Fair may be cancelled but you can still get your state fair fix locally. The popular favorite, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, is serving up their popular sausage sandwiches for lunch along with pulled pork, beans and coleslaw too.

They’re located on West Willow Street in downtown Syracuse and are open daily starting at 11am. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que also has locations across the state including Rochester, Buffalo, Troy and New York City. To learn more visit DinosaurBarBQue.com or connect with them on social media.