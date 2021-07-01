Get your tickets to the Elton John concert at the Carrier Dome before it’s too late

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you gotten your tickets to Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at the Carrier Dome?

If not, you’re running out of time, as the dome’s managing director told NewsChannel 9 that they’re nearly sold out.

“I am so pleased with the community response to this concert. We are the number one selling building right now,” Managing Director of the Dome Pete Sala said, referring to the ticket sales of all venues who’ve just opened ticket sales for Elton John shows.

Here they are – my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe! This has been an incredible tour so far and I'll be going out in the biggest possible way. I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time 🚀🚀🚀



🎫 → https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/rlXs6cHsA7 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) June 23, 2021

The concert in Syracuse is set for Saturday, September 10, 2022. Get tickets for the show here.