Get your tickets to the Elton John concert at the Carrier Dome before it’s too late

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
elton john

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you gotten your tickets to Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at the Carrier Dome? 

If not, you’re running out of time, as the dome’s managing director told NewsChannel 9 that they’re nearly sold out.

“I am so pleased with the community response to this concert.  We are the number one selling building right now,” Managing Director of the Dome Pete Sala said, referring to the ticket sales of all venues who’ve just opened ticket sales for Elton John shows.

The concert in Syracuse is set for Saturday, September 10, 2022. Get tickets for the show here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area