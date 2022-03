SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you seen some new bubbles on the shoreline of Onondaga Lake?

According to a tweet, these are biogas storage, part of the Onondaga County Environment Protection’s Metro Digester Project. The biogas is a byproduct of the wastewater treatment process and will be used for heat and power, the tweet says!

You can see images of these giant bubble-like biogas storage on the Onondaga County Environment Protection twitter.