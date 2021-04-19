Gift card matching program for Onondaga County restaurants expected to launch Tuesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is officially launching its gift card matching program to the public. It’s expected to roll out Tuesday.

How it works: Customers buy a gift card from their favorite local restaurant and Onondaga County will match the value, resulting in a gift card worth double the initial amount.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says more than 150 restaurants have applied to participate.

He says if this program goes well, the county will consider expanding it in the future.