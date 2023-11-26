SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Gingerbread Gallery at the Erie Canal Museum has officially opened for the holiday season.

At the Gingerbread Gallery, the museum’s replica of an 1800s canal town now has all sorts of gingerbread creations in the storefront windows. The exhibit has 30 works from different individuals, families, groups and students.

The gallery will be open until Jan. 7 and is included in admission to the museum, which is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (65+), $4 for children 3-17 and free for children 2 and under. Museum members will receive a family pass, which is good for admission of up to 6 people.

Photos from the Gingerbread Gallery can be seen below: