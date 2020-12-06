Gingerbread house competition for Seneca County residents gets underway

OVID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca County residents and people with an Ovid library card will have a chance at a $100 Amazon gift card through a gingerbread house competition hosted by the Ford Memorial Library.

Gingerbread house architects have until December 14 to virtually submit their gingerbread house to the library’s competition. 

The public will vote online for their favorite gingerbread house and the winners will be announced on December 22. 

To enter the competition, send an email with at least one picture of your gingerbread house to contact@ovidlibrary.org.

For a complete set of rules for the competition, click here.

