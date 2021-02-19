Girl Scout cookie drives around Central New York this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — There’s plenty of time to score a box…or a few…of your favorite cookies. The Girl Scouts are holding a number of drive-thru booths across Central New York throughout March, with a few opening this weekend.

In Madison County, a cookie booth will be set up for drive-thru sales at the Hamlet Diner located at 620 Genesee Turnpike in Chittenango from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

In Oswego County, fans of the famous confections can purchase cookies at the drive-thru booth happening at the Red Onion and Grocery, located at 20 County Rt 33 in Central Square from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

And in Onondaga County, the Jordan-Elbridge Community Center will host a drive-thru from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The center is located at 1 NY-31 in Jordan.

Of course, Girl Scout cookies are sold every weekend at the State Fairgrounds and Onondaga Community College. Use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder tool to look for drives near you.

