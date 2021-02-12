Girl Scout Cookie sales begin at the Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Girl Scout Cookie sales begin at the New York State Fairgrounds at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Those wanting cookies can head over to the Fairgrounds from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. New this year, booths are completely drive-thru.

If you can’t make it on Friday, it will also be open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sales will also start at OCC on Saturday. All sales will end in March.

Cookies will cost $5 per box.