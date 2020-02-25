Girl Scout Cookie Season has arrived

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It is officially Girl Scout Cookie Season and thousands of cases of cookies are stacked and loaded, waiting to be delivered.

Every $5 box is an investment in local Girl Scouts.

The Girl Scout Cookie program teaches girls entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking and decision making.

“This is the 103rd year of Girl Scouts selling cookies nationwide and we’re excited,” said Jaime Alvarez, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways spokesperson. “This year, we have a new flavor, lemon ups, so we have a new cookie in the lineup. And the Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest program in the world.”

This weekend, February 29 and March 1, is National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

