Girl Scout cookies available at the Fairgrounds beginning Friday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? Girl Scout cookies will be available at the New York State Fairgrounds beginning Friday.

You can pick up your cookies during the drive-thru event. The cookie booths will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Sales run through late March.

Girl Scouts are also partnering with GrubHub for a contact-less delivery. That service begins on February 11.

A box of Girl Scout cookies will cost you $5 a box.