Girl Scouts asking for your help to raise funds through annual Fall program

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local troops in the Girl Scouts of NY PENN Pathways need the public’s help for their annual fall program. The fundraiser helps raise critical funds needed by the troops for the start of their new member year, which began on October 1st.

The Treats Reads and More Fall Program started in September and ends on November 9th.

“The girls are out there, they’re selling products to their friends and family to raise funds and there’s also an online component,” says Jaime Alvarez, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications For Girl Scouts of NY PENN Pathways.

Alvarez says this year’s program is going great so far.

“We’re actually ahead of the numbers that the girls were bringing in last year, which is very exciting, considering that we’re coming off of a fundraising year with covid and still, you know working through covid,” says Alvarez.

The ultimate goal of the program is for troops to raise money in order to do community service, work on their highest awards, which are bronze, silver and gold, and much more.

“To take trips, to go to girl scout camp during the summer, everything in girl scouts is girl-led. So the troops are working through the guidance of their troop leader who is an adult volunteer and they’re deciding what they’re going to do for the member year,” says Alvarez.

Locally the Girl Scout Troops cover 26 counties across New York State and Pennsylvania, with a good portion taking part in the Treats, Reads, and More Program.

“It’s been really fun because you can get a lot of cool prizes, and it’s just again really fun,” says Lydia Saxby, a local girl scout.

Saxby has participated in the fall program every year, and she has a special goal in mind this year.

“My goal is like $750.00 or something and with my troop with money, we’re going to be doing servicing projects and using it on camp and fun activities,” says Saxby.

The troops earn about 20 percent of the profits through this fundraiser.

Alvarez added, “A portion of that also goes back to the companies where we are getting the products from and a portion stays with our council to provide programming for the troops in our area.”

The girl scouts have been holding the fall program for more than 20 years.

“We’ve had a fall product program in place through our council for over 20 years. We just re-branded it a couple of years ago, calling it Treats, Reads, and More to help the girls, you know convey to the public what exactly they are selling,” says Alvarez.

“The girls are out there doing in-person orders, as well as digital orders, so it’s a combination. It’s just wonderful for them because it’s teaching them skills of entrepreneurship. So goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics, which is really, you know its the core of the program,” says Alvarez.

In addition to raising funds, the Girl Scouts are building life and leadership skills.

If you know a local girl scout, Alvarez says you can place an order with them through their paper order card or through their digital storefront. If you do not know a girl scout, you can reach out to the customer care team at the council.

All online orders close on November 9th. If you do not want to order for yourself, you can donate $6.00 and a can of honey roasted peanuts will be donated to Operation Gratitude.

Click here for more information.