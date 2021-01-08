Girl Scouts calling for help with drive-thru cookie booth locations

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) – Instead of the cookie booths outside of stores, representatives with the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways are doing drive-thru cookie booths for February and March. They’re asking for more businesses and organizations to host the booths, in a safe way.

“Folks will drive up, they’ll talk to a set of Girl Scouts, obviously distanced with masks, and they’ll drive to the next point,” said the Senior Marketing and Communications Director for the Girl Scouts NYPENN Pathways Jaime Alvarez.

Currently, the Girl Scouts have secured the Onondaga County Fairgrounds and Onondaga Community College for their drive-thru cookie booths, but Alvarez says they need more.

Mallory and Aubrey Coyle have been girl scouts for years. Their mother, Amanda Coyle, told NewsChannel 9 they’ve learned life skills from selling cookies and everyone loves them.

“The cookies are so iconic and the community knows them and wants to support the girls.”

Coyle added this is their biggest fundraiser of the year and it helps them give back to the community.

Alvarez says they would like to secure a few more locations by the end of January. Contact Ray Mulno if you are interested in helping: rmulno@gsnypenn.org.

You can also still buy cookies by clicking here.