Give The Gift of Life At The 2020 Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

NewsChannel 9 and The American Red Cross have teamed up again this year for the ‘Holiday Heroes Blood Drive’. Although things may be different the need for blood is still as urgent as ever.
To help ‘Holiday Heroes Blood Drive’ will be taking place 10am-4pm at the NYS Fairgrounds Exposition Center starting Thursday July 2 – July 9. To schedule an appointment to give blood visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 800-RED-CROSS
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App