Give The Gift of The Zoo This Holiday

If you are still looking for holiday gifts this season give the gift of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo!

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is open year-round and you can give the gift that keeps on giving back with a membership to the zoo. A family membership goes for $75 that includes discounts on zoo education programs and reduced admission at 150 other accredited zoos and aquariums.

The fun doesn’t have to end there, you can be a part of their ‘Adopt an Animal’ program and sponsor an animal of your choosing at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. For $55 your contribution goes toward animal care, information about your animal and you’ll receive a gift package full of goodies.

You can also visit the zoo virtually with the ‘Virtual Zoo to You’ educational program. The Zoo to You program offers a variety of topics designed for specified age groups and grades according to the New York State Learning Standards. The virtual program can accommodate up to 100 people and will be customized depending on size. The cost is $125 and your recipient can choose the program topics and schedule it any time in the next year.

The Curious Cub Gift Shop at the zoo is also holding a Holiday Sale both in-store and online through Sunday, December 20. Take 10% with the promo code zoogift10% — zoo members get 20% off with the code zoogift20%.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is located at One Conservation Place in Syracuse. Currently, you need a reservation for your visit. The first time slot is at 10am and the last is at 2:30pm. For more information you can visit SyracuseZooEvents.org or you can call 315-435-8511