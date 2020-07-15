Give To Others On National Give Something Away Day

Posted:

July 15th is national give something away day and one local organization is making it easy.

Give To Others is an online platform, created by Amy Caputo in 2001, to connect non-profits with locals in the community who are looking to give their items to a good home. The fast, free and private resource is an ideal outlet for individuals and businesses to donate items in good to excellent condition. To date, more than 10,000 items worth over $1 million have been donated, Caputo says.

Now is an especially good time to share the Give to Others website service, as many people are unemployed and are finding it challenging to meet their most basic needs.

To learn more about how you can help visit GiveToOthers.com.

