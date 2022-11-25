(WSYR-TV) — Giving Tuesday is coming up next week, which means it’s time to think about how you can give back to your community.

If you don’t know already, Giving Tuesday is a global organization that collaborates year-round to inspire generosity around the world as “everyone has something to give.”

Giving Tuesday always falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which this year will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 29.

If you want to help one of your own local organizations in Central New York, here are some that are participating in Giving Tuesday this year!

Clear Path for Veterans

Clear Path for Veterans is celebrating its 10th anniversary of giving back to those who served for our country.

The organization supports all Veterans and active-duty military on their journey home and their families through its programming and direct services to enrich the lives of Veterans.

Clear path helps with their wellness and any social issues they might have developed and gives them the help they need to find a new successful career.

You can help give back on Giving Tuesday to Clear Path by giving a one-time or monthly donation to help the organization keep doing what they do best.

The Roman Runners

The Captial Arts Complex and Copper City Brewing Company are hosting a charitable event at the Copper Brewing Company in Rome on Giving Tuesday and are inviting charitable organizations in the area to come.

One of those charitable organizations is The Roman Runners which is an organization in Rome that devotes a considerable portion of its resources to worthy causes such as the American Red Cross, the YMCA, athletic scholarships, and more.

Not only will the event help raise money for The Roman Runners but The Rome Capital Theater which is part of the Capital Arts Complex. Learn more on the events, Facebook Page.

Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA)

The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) is launching its year-end annual campaign on Giving Tuesday that helps keep the shelter going.

The shelter raises money to provide temporary housing and medical care (including spaying and neutering) to homeless animals and find them permanent loving families.

This year shelter supporters Beth and Gary Glynn have created a matching challenge called “Promise for Parkie” in memoriam of their family dachshund, Parker, that passed away. The Glynns are donating an additional $5,000.00 to the SQSPCA for every $20,000.00 raised, up to $100,000.00.

The donations raised go to the SHELTER US Capital Campaign, which is the SQSPCA’s state-of-the-art building that opened in July of 2021 called “Fenton and Nanette’s House,” also named for cherished dachshunds the Glynns have loved and lost.

This year you can help the SQSPCA reach its goal of $100,000 by donating here.

Know a charity hosting a Giving Tuesday event? Let us know!

If there is another organization hosting a Giving Tuesday event please email the name, location, website, and other information to our digital team, here.