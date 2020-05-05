GivingTuesdayNow is a global generosity movement that you can take part in

(WSYR-TV) — Today communities around the world are coming together on #GivingTuesdayNow in an effort to unite and heal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global effort is an initiative for people to get involved and give back to their communities and help neighbors in need.

People are encouraged to donate, whether it’s time, money, or an act of generosity.

For ways you can help visit your local charities website or you can visit the United Way online or VolunteerCNY.org.

For a look at world-wide efforts, visit Now.GivingTuesday.org.