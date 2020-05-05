Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global generosity movement that you can take part in

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Today communities around the world are coming together on #GivingTuesdayNow in an effort to unite and heal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global effort is an initiative for people to get involved and give back to their communities and help neighbors in need.

People are encouraged to donate, whether it’s time, money, or an act of generosity.

For ways you can help visit your local charities website or you can visit the United Way online or VolunteerCNY.org.

For a look at world-wide efforts, visit Now.GivingTuesday.org.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected