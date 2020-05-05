(WSYR-TV) — Today communities around the world are coming together on #GivingTuesdayNow in an effort to unite and heal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The global effort is an initiative for people to get involved and give back to their communities and help neighbors in need.
People are encouraged to donate, whether it’s time, money, or an act of generosity.
For ways you can help visit your local charities website or you can visit the United Way online or VolunteerCNY.org.
For a look at world-wide efforts, visit Now.GivingTuesday.org.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo to make an announcement from NYC at 11:30 a.m.
- #GivingTuesdayNow is a global generosity movement that you can take part in
- City of Oswego paving plan begins Tuesday
- Groton man arrested in deadly car/bike crash Sunday
- Madison County holds press conference to discuss recent spike in positive coronavirus cases
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App