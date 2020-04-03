Glazed and Confused selling donuts with Ryan McMahon’s face on them

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local business is doing their part to show their thanks for the county health commissioner and to give back to healthcare workers.
Glazed and Confused said they will start selling donuts with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s face on them beginning Tuesday.
Each donut will cost $3 and the money will be used to help feed hospital workers.
