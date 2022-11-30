OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) will be putting on “Gloves for Love” program for its 8th year.

The program looks to collect new mittens, hats, gloves and scarves for kids in need.

OCFCU, Exelon Generation and the City of Fulton will be collecting items for the “Gloves with Love” program from December 5, to January 20, 2023.

There will be collection baskets available at each branch for donations.

According to OCFCU, slightly used or new adult hats and winter scarves will also be collected. The adult hats and scarves will be placed on trees in various parks in Oswego, Fulton, Phoenix and Mexico on Saturday, January 21.

Office locations:

90 E. Bridge St., Oswego

262 W. Seneca St., Oswego

707 S. Fourth St., Fulton

5828 Scenic Avenue (Route 3), Mexico

OCFCU’s newest branch in Phoenix, at 101 Volney St., is opening December 12.

“We wanted to come up an easy way for people to help make sure the kids of Oswego County will stay warm this winter,” said CEO, Bill Carhart. “In fact, we hope that folks will pick up items to donate while doing their Christmas shopping.”

OCFCU serves 12,500 members throughout the county. For further information, visit their website, or their Facebook.