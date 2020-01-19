Gloves with Love warming hands and hearts this winter

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even though the holiday season is over, two Oswego businesses are shedding light on the importance of giving back to the community.

Mary Greeney, Community and Event Organizer of the Oswego County Federal Credit Union said being raised in Oswego has made her a kind person. That kindness transpires into her desire to fight for the underdog.

What started as a small idea of giving back to her community has grown into something greater than she could have ever imagined.

“Where I sit on the main street of Oswego, I see many people going by in the cold going by with no gloves, mittens or hats and I just thought it was a good idea to make sure everyone was warm,” said Mary.

Gloves with Love collects hats, gloves and scarves throughout the winter months. Volunteers from the Oswego County Federal Credit Union and Nine Mile Point of Exelon, distribute the winter gear for those who need it.

“We do it at every park in Oswego, up and down the main streets and it’s just that it’s a way to reach people who you normally wouldn’t be able to reach,” said Harrison Greeney, Mary’s husband, Oswego County FCU Board Director and Nine Mile Point employee.

It’s an anonymous way to give back. In addition to handing out the winter apparel, volunteers hang the hats, gloves and scarves on trees and street light poles so anyone who may need them, can take them as they wish.

Not only has Gloves with Love spread across the entire city of Oswego, Mexico and Fulton, the donations have grown substantially. Volunteers say there was over $5,000 worth of hats, gloves and scarves that were donated.

“It’s just an awesome thing, and makes my heart feel really good,” said Mary.

Exelon is also matching every dollar collected from the Gloves with Love donation. About $5,000 will go to the Oswego County Opportunities Program, which will help feed the homeless.

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV