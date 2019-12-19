Closings
Go behind the scenes at the Walt Disney Company in new book, “One Day at Disney”

Local News
When people think of the Walt Disney Company Mickey Mouse, Disney World, princesses, and magical memories come to mind. However a new book is highlighting the people behind the scenes, from all of Disney’s platforms, who make the magic happen every day.

“One Day at Disney” travels across the globe introducing the rest of us to Disney employees we do not see. The company picked one day to give readers a sneak peek into the unique jobs of over 70 employees in 21 different cities.

Dana Amendola, vice president of operations for the Disney Theatrical Group, said the employees featured are not ones typically thought of.  

“You really get to go behind the scenes where the magic is really made and that was very exciting to me to read about my fellow performers that work behind the scenes. There’s so much stuff that’s on front of the stage, you want to see what’s behind, and I got a great glimpse of how the magic is really made,” Amendola said.  

The book shares stories about the passion and commitment that Disney employees have for their jobs and bring to work with them every day.  

Syracuse native, David Muir, is featured in the book. The American Broadcasting Company (ABC) is a flagship property of Walt Disney Television.

“One Day at Disney” has a full-length documentary on Disney’s new online streaming service Disney Plus which will feature all the employees in the book.

“One Day at Disney: Meet the People Who Make the Magic Across the Globe” is available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, and on ShopDisney.com. 

