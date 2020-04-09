Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Goat stuck under Marcy-SUNY bridge in Utica

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — Humans aren’t the only ones taking social distancing seriously – farm animals are trying to isolate as well.

At around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, a goat was seen standing in the grass by the exit of Route 49 West toward the Marcy-SUNY Parkway.

The driver that saw the goat got out of her car and approached it when she said the goat fled under the bridge.

It stayed there until state police called for a ladder truck. When someone went up to retrieve the goat, it ran back to the grass and away from officers safely.

