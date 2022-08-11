SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair announced Thursday the latest act to join the Chevrolet Concert Series. Patti LaBelle, sometimes called the “Godmother of Soul,” will perform on August 31 at 6 p.m.
August 31 is also Women’s Day at the Fair.
LaBelle, an actress, singer, and writer, has a celebrated career that spans over 30 years. She first rose to fame as the lead singer of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, known for their sensational hit “Lady Marmalade.” LaBelle also starred in her own television show, “Out All Night“ in the 1990s. She’s also been in “American Horror Story,” “Dancing With the Stars,” and “The Masked Singer.’ LaBelle also penned six books, including a bestselling cookbook.
LaBelle last performed on Chevy Court in 2015.
“We are incredibly honored to have Patti LaBelle return to join our line-up of musical performers,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “A singer, an actress, writer, and entrepreneur – is there anything this woman can’t do? What an inspiring example she sets for women today!”
Other shows in the Chevrolet Concert Series include:
- Steven Page on Wednesday, August 24 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- PLUSH on Wednesday, August 24 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Jimmie Allen on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Chevelle on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Great White on Thursday, August 25 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park
- The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Jeff Rosenstock, August 26 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Niko Moon on Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- TLC on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tesla on Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Foreigner on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Chubby Checkers on Monday, August 29 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Max Weinberg on Monday, August 29 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boyz II Men on Monday, August 29 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone on Tuesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boy George & Culture Club on Tuesday, August 30 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Nelly on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Alex Miller on Thursday, September 1 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 38 Special on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Riley Green on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tai Verdes on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 24KGoldn on Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- COIN on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Dropkick Murphys on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Midnight Star on Saturday, September 3 at 8:30 p.m. – Chevy Court
- City Girls on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Resurrection, a Journey Tribute Band on Monday, September 5 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Night Ranger on Monday, September 5 at 4 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Dire Straits on Monday, September 5 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park