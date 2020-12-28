GoFundMe made by former SU basketball player for small businesses continues to grow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last week, NewsChannel 9 told you about a former SU basketball player who is doing his part to support small businesses in Syracuse. Now, his GoFundMe continues to shatter goal after goal.

Just 10 days ago, former SU basketball player Eric Devendorf set up a $25,000 small business giveback GoFundMe.

But, with the GoFundMe being shared across the country and donations still piling it, the newest goal is $75,000!

And Devendorf has admitted that he couldn’t do this alone. He is partnering with other members of Orange Nation and even Barstool Sports to spread the word. This is all in an effort to reach as many people as possible.

“Me putting it out on social media every single day… talking to you guys… It’s me letting people know what we’re supposed to be doing in these trying times, and really not just during these times, but in life in general,” Devendorf said.

And now he is hoping that he can inspire others to do the same.

I’m putting it out there for people to know about what we’re doing so people can know about doing it themselves. That’s the whole big picture. That’s the trickle effect. You want to motivate or inspire people to do the same thing in their communities and I think when we do that, that’s when we really make the country a better place. Eric Devendorf

Right now, Devendorf is working with a legal team to come up with the best guidelines for how small businesses can qualify to be a fundraiser recipient.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.