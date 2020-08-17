GoFundMe page raises over $100K for Syracuse native battling COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the nearly one week since NewsChannel 9 told a story about a Lafayette native who became a doctor in Texas and is now fighting coronavirus, her sisters have hit a financial milestone.

The GoFundMe page for Adeline Fagan has raised more than $100,000 for her medical costs.

Fagan wasn’t only put on a ventilator, but she also needs what doctors call an ECMO Machine, which adds oxygen to her blood so her lungs can take a break and heal.

Inspired by supportive comments on social media, the sisters set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical costs, travel costs and rehabilitation costs.

A lot of kids my age and in their 20s think they’re invincible. They don’t think they’re going to catch this. They think only old people are really affected by this. I thought Adeline was the perfect lesson that it doesn’t matter what age you are. COVID is very dangerous. Natalie Fagan — Adeline’s younger sister

The money from the GoFundMe page will also go toward the girls’ parents’ travel to and from Texas.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.