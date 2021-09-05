Golden Corral looking to fill at least 50 positions immediately

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owner of Golden Corral in Syracuse, Niral Patel, shared the franchise’s reopening plans in a Facebook post on Friday.

Patel wrote, “we are very excited that we will be reopening and are immdiately looking to fill at least 50 hourly positions.”

Opening dates and what Patel called “exciting changes we have in store” will be announced in the coming weeks.

The owner went on to write that for the last 11 months the franchise has been involved in a lawsuit.

The full post is below:

