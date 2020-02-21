Golden Corral one of three restaurants issued unsatisfactory reports following health department inspections

The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of February 2-8. 

Three restaurants received unsatisfactory reports including the very popular Golden Corral all you can eat buffet that recently opened off of Midler Avenue in Syracuse. 

Also on the unsatisfactory list is the Starbucks location at DestinyUSA, and China Cafe, located on West Seneca Street in Manlius. 

Additionally, 33 other food service businesses or non-profits were inspected and received a satisfactory rating, or had corrected previous violations. 

You can read the reports for the restaurants rated unsatisfactory, and see the list of those that earned a satisfactory rating below. 

Below are the establishments with satisfactory reports or who have fixed previous violations:

Onondaga County Health Department   
Inspections between 02/02/20 and 02/08/20  
Food Service Establishments 
OPERATING ACCEPTABLY 
FACILITYADDRESSLOCATION INSPECTION TYPE
 
 
DATE
Burger King Restaurant #304104-106 Fayette STREETMANLIUS2/7/2020Inspection
Original Italian Pizza120 Julian PLACESYRACUSE2/5/2020Inspection
Bloomin Cup13 Clinton STREETTULLY2/4/2020Inspection
Movie Tavern Syracuse180 Township BOULEVARDCAMILLUS2/5/2020Inspection
Starbucks Coffee Company #9485217 WEST Genesee STREETMANLIUS2/5/2020Inspection
Dana Bakes2610 SOUTH Salina STREETCICERO2/6/2020Inspection
Some Like It Hot Catering2610 SOUTH Salina STREETSYRACUSE2/6/2020Inspection
SU – SSIC Syr Community Test Kitchen2610 SOUTH Salina STREETSYRACUSE2/6/2020Inspection
Taste of Heaven Pizzeria, A2613 US Route 11, Unit #9LAFAYETTE2/5/2020Inspection
Five Guys Burgers and Fries3179 Erie Boulevard EastDEWITT2/7/2020Inspection
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #23179 Erie Boulevard EastDEWITT2/7/2020Inspection
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #33179 Erie Boulevard EastDEWITT2/7/2020Inspection
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #13179 Erie Boulveard EastDEWITT2/7/2020Inspection
McDonalds Restaurant3207 Erie Boulevard EastDEWITT2/7/2020Inspection
Fast Eddies Bar & Grill3898 New Court AVENUEDEWITT2/6/2020Inspection
Dunkin Donuts3915 SOUTH Salina STREETSYRACUSE2/4/2020Inspection
First Baptist Church of Manlius408 Pleasant STREETMANLIUS2/4/2020Inspection
Dunkin Donuts501 EAST Genesee STREETMANLIUS2/6/2020Inspection
Tully United Community Church5872 Meetinghouse ROADTULLY2/4/2020Inspection
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Tully United Communi5872 Meetinghouse ROADTULLY2/4/2020Inspection
McDonald’s of Lafayette5961 US Route 20LAFAYETTE2/3/2020Inspection
Dunkin Donuts6166 SOUTH Bay ROADCICERO2/5/2020Inspection
Collamer United Church6865 Fly ROADDEWITT2/6/2020Inspection
Stefons Place713 EAST Genesee STREETSYRACUSE2/3/2020Inspection
Strong Hearts Café719 EAST Genesee STREETSYRACUSE2/3/2020Inspection
Loretto Heritage Apartments750 EAST Brighton AVENUESYRACUSE2/5/2020Inspection
Subway7996 State Route 31CICERO2/5/2020Inspection
Familia Pizza8007 State Route 31CICERO2/5/2020Inspection
Subway8060 Brewerton ROADCICERO2/3/2020Inspection
Dunkin Donuts8083 Brewerton ROADCICERO2/3/2020Inspection
Train Hard Fitness8180 Oswego ROADCLAY2/6/2020Inspection
Cold Stone Creamery9655 Destiny USA DRIVESYRACUSE2/6/2020Inspection
Cajun Cafe & Grill of Carousel Centr9676 Destiny USA DRIVESYRACUSE2/6/2020Inspection
Lafayette Alliance ChurchRoute 20LAFAYETTE2/6/2020Inspection

