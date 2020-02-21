Golden Corral one of three restaurants issued unsatisfactory reports following health department inspections

The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of February 2-8.
Three restaurants received unsatisfactory reports including the very popular Golden Corral all you can eat buffet that recently opened off of Midler Avenue in Syracuse.
Also on the unsatisfactory list is the Starbucks location at DestinyUSA, and China Cafe, located on West Seneca Street in Manlius.
Additionally, 33 other food service businesses or non-profits were inspected and received a satisfactory rating, or had corrected previous violations.
You can read the reports for the restaurants rated unsatisfactory, and see the list of those that earned a satisfactory rating below.
Below are the establishments with satisfactory reports or who have fixed previous violations:
|Onondaga County Health Department
|Inspections between 02/02/20 and 02/08/20
|Food Service Establishments
|OPERATING ACCEPTABLY
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|INSPECTION TYPE
|DATE
|Burger King Restaurant #304
|104-106 Fayette STREET
|MANLIUS
|2/7/2020
|Inspection
|Original Italian Pizza
|120 Julian PLACE
|SYRACUSE
|2/5/2020
|Inspection
|Bloomin Cup
|13 Clinton STREET
|TULLY
|2/4/2020
|Inspection
|Movie Tavern Syracuse
|180 Township BOULEVARD
|CAMILLUS
|2/5/2020
|Inspection
|Starbucks Coffee Company #9485
|217 WEST Genesee STREET
|MANLIUS
|2/5/2020
|Inspection
|Dana Bakes
|2610 SOUTH Salina STREET
|CICERO
|2/6/2020
|Inspection
|Some Like It Hot Catering
|2610 SOUTH Salina STREET
|SYRACUSE
|2/6/2020
|Inspection
|SU – SSIC Syr Community Test Kitchen
|2610 SOUTH Salina STREET
|SYRACUSE
|2/6/2020
|Inspection
|Taste of Heaven Pizzeria, A
|2613 US Route 11, Unit #9
|LAFAYETTE
|2/5/2020
|Inspection
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|DEWITT
|2/7/2020
|Inspection
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #2
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|DEWITT
|2/7/2020
|Inspection
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #3
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|DEWITT
|2/7/2020
|Inspection
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #1
|3179 Erie Boulveard East
|DEWITT
|2/7/2020
|Inspection
|McDonalds Restaurant
|3207 Erie Boulevard East
|DEWITT
|2/7/2020
|Inspection
|Fast Eddies Bar & Grill
|3898 New Court AVENUE
|DEWITT
|2/6/2020
|Inspection
|Dunkin Donuts
|3915 SOUTH Salina STREET
|SYRACUSE
|2/4/2020
|Inspection
|First Baptist Church of Manlius
|408 Pleasant STREET
|MANLIUS
|2/4/2020
|Inspection
|Dunkin Donuts
|501 EAST Genesee STREET
|MANLIUS
|2/6/2020
|Inspection
|Tully United Community Church
|5872 Meetinghouse ROAD
|TULLY
|2/4/2020
|Inspection
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Tully United Communi
|5872 Meetinghouse ROAD
|TULLY
|2/4/2020
|Inspection
|McDonald’s of Lafayette
|5961 US Route 20
|LAFAYETTE
|2/3/2020
|Inspection
|Dunkin Donuts
|6166 SOUTH Bay ROAD
|CICERO
|2/5/2020
|Inspection
|Collamer United Church
|6865 Fly ROAD
|DEWITT
|2/6/2020
|Inspection
|Stefons Place
|713 EAST Genesee STREET
|SYRACUSE
|2/3/2020
|Inspection
|Strong Hearts Café
|719 EAST Genesee STREET
|SYRACUSE
|2/3/2020
|Inspection
|Loretto Heritage Apartments
|750 EAST Brighton AVENUE
|SYRACUSE
|2/5/2020
|Inspection
|Subway
|7996 State Route 31
|CICERO
|2/5/2020
|Inspection
|Familia Pizza
|8007 State Route 31
|CICERO
|2/5/2020
|Inspection
|Subway
|8060 Brewerton ROAD
|CICERO
|2/3/2020
|Inspection
|Dunkin Donuts
|8083 Brewerton ROAD
|CICERO
|2/3/2020
|Inspection
|Train Hard Fitness
|8180 Oswego ROAD
|CLAY
|2/6/2020
|Inspection
|Cold Stone Creamery
|9655 Destiny USA DRIVE
|SYRACUSE
|2/6/2020
|Inspection
|Cajun Cafe & Grill of Carousel Centr
|9676 Destiny USA DRIVE
|SYRACUSE
|2/6/2020
|Inspection
|Lafayette Alliance Church
|Route 20
|LAFAYETTE
|2/6/2020
|Inspection
