Golden Corral one of three restaurants issued unsatisfactory reports following health department inspections

The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of February 2-8.

Three restaurants received unsatisfactory reports including the very popular Golden Corral all you can eat buffet that recently opened off of Midler Avenue in Syracuse.

Also on the unsatisfactory list is the Starbucks location at DestinyUSA, and China Cafe, located on West Seneca Street in Manlius.

Additionally, 33 other food service businesses or non-profits were inspected and received a satisfactory rating, or had corrected previous violations.

You can read the reports for the restaurants rated unsatisfactory, and see the list of those that earned a satisfactory rating below.

Below are the establishments with satisfactory reports or who have fixed previous violations: