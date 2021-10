SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Golden Corral Buffet and Grill at 115 Simon Drive has reopened, according to their Facebook page.

The restaurant reopened on Saturday at 11 a.m. and owner Niral Patel shared in a statement some changes to the restaurant’s service model.

Changes include visitors be given single use gloves while using the buffet, and the removal of the chocolate fountain.

The full statement can be found below: