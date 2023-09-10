BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Golden Harvest Festival wrapped at the Beaver Lake Nature Center in Baldwinsville after running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10.

Attendees had the chance to enjoy the country-fair-style festival with food such as kettle corn, hot dogs and roasted nuts.

Free canoeing was available as well.

There were also live animal demonstrations, local arts and crafts vendors, unique games and live entertainment.

Competitions also took place with a “Living Scarecrow” and “Wild Critter Call” contest.