Goldfish releases two veggie flavors

(CNN) – A staple snack food is getting an upgrade.

Campbell is launching a line of veggie Goldfish crackers. The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors – sweet carrot and cheesy tomato.

The crackers include ingredients sourced from real carrots and tomatoes. They’ll hit grocery store shelves starting Jan. 1 and should be available nationwide by March.

Research chefs at Campbell say the veggie Goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their children’s diets.

