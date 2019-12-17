Goldfish releases two veggie flavors

(CNN) – A staple snack food is getting an upgrade.
Campbell is launching a line of veggie Goldfish crackers. The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors – sweet carrot and cheesy tomato.
The crackers include ingredients sourced from real carrots and tomatoes. They’ll hit grocery store shelves starting Jan. 1 and should be available nationwide by March.
Research chefs at Campbell say the veggie Goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their children’s diets.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
- Syracuse outlasts stubborn Oakland 74-62
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App