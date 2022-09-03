(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of August 14 to August 20, 2022.

Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus failed its health inspection with two critical violations and five other violations.

The two critical violations were related to the improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector says that the upright reach-in cooler was not working correctly and internal air temperature reached 60°F, requiring many pounds of food that needed to be kept below 45°F to be thrown away. Food discarded included:

2-3 lbs. of cooked potatoes at 56.6°F cooked several days earlier

2 lbs. of macaroni salad at 59.8°F cooked a day earlier

Several partially filled containers of dressing between 59-61°F that said “refrigerate after opening”

Whole cheesecake at 53.2°F purchased day before

Partial bag of mixed vegetables reading “keep frozen” at 56.1°F kept for several days

5 lb. sealed container of sour cream at 56.1°F

The inspector says another part of the cooler was also not adequately working and internal air temperature reached 50°F. Other food that needed to be thrown away that should have been kept under 45°F included:

Sliced tomatoes at 58.4°F

Diced tomato mixture at 53.5°F

Salad dressing at 50°F

Sliced ham at 57.3°F

Prepared black beans at 56.8°F

Cooked onions at 53.6°F

Sliced ham at 57.3°F

Various deli meats at 51.8°F

Shrimp at 54.2°F

Cooked corn at 50°F

Raw salmon at 48.5°F

Raw fish at 49.9°F

Mixed coleslaw at 48.7°F

A container labeled “pork juice” at 49.5°F



Other infractions included:

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils Interior of large ice machine in kitchen was dirty Portable fan stored and used in kitchen area was dirty

Inadequate insect/rodent control Numerous flies observed in the kitchen Rear door of kitchen propped open

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities Some floor areas in the kitchen were dirty



The inspector said a reinspection will be required.

Other restaurants inspected during this time that passed include: