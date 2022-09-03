(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of August 14 to August 20, 2022.
Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus failed its health inspection with two critical violations and five other violations.
The two critical violations were related to the improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector says that the upright reach-in cooler was not working correctly and internal air temperature reached 60°F, requiring many pounds of food that needed to be kept below 45°F to be thrown away. Food discarded included:
- 2-3 lbs. of cooked potatoes at 56.6°F cooked several days earlier
- 2 lbs. of macaroni salad at 59.8°F cooked a day earlier
- Several partially filled containers of dressing between 59-61°F that said “refrigerate after opening”
- Whole cheesecake at 53.2°F purchased day before
- Partial bag of mixed vegetables reading “keep frozen” at 56.1°F kept for several days
- 5 lb. sealed container of sour cream at 56.1°F
The inspector says another part of the cooler was also not adequately working and internal air temperature reached 50°F. Other food that needed to be thrown away that should have been kept under 45°F included:
- Sliced tomatoes at 58.4°F
- Diced tomato mixture at 53.5°F
- Salad dressing at 50°F
- Sliced ham at 57.3°F
- Prepared black beans at 56.8°F
- Cooked onions at 53.6°F
- Sliced ham at 57.3°F
- Various deli meats at 51.8°F
- Shrimp at 54.2°F
- Cooked corn at 50°F
- Raw salmon at 48.5°F
- Raw fish at 49.9°F
- Mixed coleslaw at 48.7°F
- A container labeled “pork juice” at 49.5°F
Other infractions included:
- Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
- Interior of large ice machine in kitchen was dirty
- Portable fan stored and used in kitchen area was dirty
- Inadequate insect/rodent control
- Numerous flies observed in the kitchen
- Rear door of kitchen propped open
- Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
- Some floor areas in the kitchen were dirty
The inspector said a reinspection will be required.
Other restaurants inspected during this time that passed include:
|Apizza Regionale
|260 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|8/17/2022
|Arby’s Restaurant #696
|787 Erie Boulevard West
|Syracuse
|8/17/2022
|Big Bowl Chinese Restaurant
|5194 West Taft Road
|Clay
|8/15/2022
|Blaze Pizza
|5743 Widewaters Parkway
|Dewitt
|8/18/2022
|Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse
|212 Vanburen Street
|Syracuse
|8/16/2022
|Cerio’s Tavern
|1711 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|8/16/2022
|Change of Pace
|1802 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|8/16/2022
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #1562
|129 Marshall Street
|Syracuse
|8/15/2022
|Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub Mobile
|100 South Lowell Avenue
|Syracuse
|8/19/2022
|Dewitt Bagel Co
|4320 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|8/17/2022
|Elbridge Plaza Restaurant
|243 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|8/17/2022
|Five Guys Burgers & Fries
|727 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|8/15/2022
|GG Concessions Commissary
|354 State Route 5
|Elbridge
|8/17/2022
|Gopuff Kitchen
|101 Newbury Hollow Lane
|Syracuse
|8/15/2022
|Holy Cross Catholic Church
|3690 Armstrong Road
|Syracuse
|8/17/2022
|Hops Spot (The)
|116 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|8/17/2022
|Inn Between (The)
|2290 West Genesee Turnpike
|Camillus
|8/17/2022
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|7601 Oswego Road
|Clay
|8/16/2022
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|7900 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|8/17/2022
|Ling Ling Buffet
|604 South Main Street
|Clay
|8/15/2022
|Little Caesars
|709 North Main Street
|Clay
|8/18/2022
|Liverpool is the Place – Johnson Par
|100 Tulip Street
|Salina
|8/17/2022
|Marriott Syracuse Downtown
|100 East Onondaga Street
|Syracuse
|8/19/2022
|McDonalds Restaurant
|3207 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|8/18/2022
|Mickeys Goodtime Saloon
|103 Galster Avenue
|Syracuse
|8/15/2022
|Moe’s Southwest Grill
|5256 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|8/16/2022
|Mom’s Diner
|501 Wescott Street
|Syracuse
|8/16/2022
|Munjed’s Mediterranean Restaurant &
|503-505 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|8/19/2022
|New Garden Weng
|471 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|8/19/2022
|O’Hara’s ClubHouse at 19th Hole
|354 NY Route 5
|Elbridge
|8/17/2022
|Peachtree Sandwich Company
|4461 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|8/18/2022
|Pie’s The Limit
|504 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|8/19/2022
|Pizza Hut #39667
|7801 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|8/15/2022
|Prime Steakhouse at the Gridley
|101 East Water Street
|Syracuse
|8/19/2022
|Red Lobster #247
|2965 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|8/15/2022
|Red Lobster #6323
|3938 State Route 31
|Clay
|8/16/2022
|Rise N Shine on Westcott
|500 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|8/16/2022
|Saint Urban
|124 Dell Street
|Syracuse
|8/16/2022
|Silver Fox Adult Day Center
|240 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|8/15/2022
|South Shore Association
|6690 South Bay Road
|Cicero
|8/17/2022
|St. Lucy’s Auditorium
|425 Gifford Street
|Syracuse
|8/17/2022
|Stella’s Diner
|110 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|8/18/2022
|Sushi House
|3010 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|8/15/2022
|Tim’s Treats Commissary
|3690 Armstrong Road
|Syracuse
|8/17/2022
|Town of Van Buren Parks
|7350 Canton Street
|Van Buren
|8/16/2022
|Wendy’s #11462/598
|5309 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|8/16/2022
|Wendy’s #308/591
|3260 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|8/17/2022
|Wendy’s #9538/957
|2028 Park Street
|Syracuse
|8/16/2022
|West Hill Country Golf
|180 Par Place
|Camillus
|8/17/2022