Golf course at Green Lakes State Park closed

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All golf courses in Onondaga County are closed until April 28th, and that now includes Green Lakes State Park Golf.

The county executive previously asked the state for permission to close golf courses, and they approved all public and private courses, except Green Lakes. But when NewsChannel 9 checked out the state park on Tuesday, and when we contacted the park’s regional office, they simply said the course is closed and did not provide further details.