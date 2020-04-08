Golf course at Green Lakes State Park closed

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All golf courses in Onondaga County are closed until April 28th, and that now includes Green Lakes State Park Golf.
The county executive previously asked the state for permission to close golf courses, and they approved all public and private courses, except Green Lakes. But when NewsChannel 9 checked out the state park on Tuesday, and when we contacted the park’s regional office, they simply said the course is closed and did not provide further details.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Diaper Requests Increase Amid COVID-19
- Hunt Real Estate Finding Ways To Make Things Happen in COVID-19
- Ithaca Police investigating robbery at A Plus Mini Market
- News on the Go: 4/8/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 4/8/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App