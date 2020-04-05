Live Now
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivers COVID-19 update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Golf courses in Onondaga County ordered to close

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has ordered all golf courses in the county to close, due to the threat of COVID-19.

According to McMahon, The order goes into effect on Monday at 8 p.m.

McMahon made the announcement on Sunday at his daily press conference, and the order includes all golf courses in Onondaga County except Green Lakes Golf Course.

Green Lakes is part of a New York State park, which Onondaga County does not have jurisdiction over.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to let golf courses stay open under certain rules in New York State, but Onondaga County will not be following those rules, and decided to close all golf courses.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected