Golf courses in Onondaga County ordered to close

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has ordered all golf courses in the county to close, due to the threat of COVID-19.

According to McMahon, The order goes into effect on Monday at 8 p.m.

McMahon made the announcement on Sunday at his daily press conference, and the order includes all golf courses in Onondaga County except Green Lakes Golf Course.

Green Lakes is part of a New York State park, which Onondaga County does not have jurisdiction over.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to let golf courses stay open under certain rules in New York State, but Onondaga County will not be following those rules, and decided to close all golf courses.

