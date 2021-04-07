Golfers out in full swing, taking advantage of nice weather

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the oldest golf courses in Central New York has been stringing together some successful days during the nice weather we’ve seen this spring, seeing more of the “green” than usual.

Lynden Golf Course in Fayetteville has already had some great days of golf.

“It has been wonderful. Last year, our busiest day was Father’s Day, and the one day that was about 70 degrees a few weeks ago. We either broke or tied that day,” said Robbie Abraham, assistant golf pro at Lynden Golf Course.

Abraham says he has also seen many new faces this year, with people trying golf for the first time.

There are still some restrictions when you golf. Outdoor, low-risk recreational activities are permitted so long as social distancing and cleaning/disinfecting measures are in place.