Golfers tee-off in December thanks to warmer weather

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday saw temperatures reach above 50 degrees.

At Orchard Vali Golf Course in Lafayette, golfers took advantage of the chance to play 18 in December.

“We had a guy that just came in this morning and he was leaving for Florida tomorrow so I wanted to get some practice in,” said Bob VanAuken, Director of Golf for Orchard Vali. The course plans on being open Saturday as well.

Even with the warmer temperatures, the ice rink in Clinton Square was crowded Friday. Several people took advantage to have winter fun in spring-like weather.



