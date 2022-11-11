SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Golisano After Hours is expanding its hours beginning Monday, November 14, to handle the increasing number of children with respiratory issues and other illnesses.

Golisano After Hours, located at Upstate Community Hospital on Broad Street will be open starting November 14, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4-10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12-8 p.m.

“Like many children’s hospitals across the country, Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and its Emergency Department are seeing a significant increase in the number of children with respiratory and other illnesses,” said Upstate Pediatrics Chief Gregory Conners, MD, MPH, MBA. “These extra hours will help us to treat more children during this busy time.”

Staffed with emergency medicine and pediatric specialists from Upstate University Hospital and Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, the Golisano After Hours is open to people from birth to 21 years of age.

This center is used to give urgent care for minor injuries or illnesses when a child’s family care doctor or pediatrician is not available.

Golisano After Hours welcomes walk-ins as appointments are not required and most insurance plans are accepted. There is also free parking.

To speak with a registered nurse at Upstate Connect, call 800-464-8668.