Golisano Center for Special Needs open at Upstate Medical University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University opened their brand new multi million dollar Golisano Center for Special Needs on Tuesday.

It was designed to streamline autism care for children in Upstate New York. The center provides comprehensive, coordinated, medical and behavioral care for children and teens with many types of intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Dr. Henry Roane, the Division Chief at the Center for Development, Behavior and Genetics said, “There’s a gigantic need for early diagnosis and early intervention for developmental disabilities. And that’s something that we have really aimed to do is decrease wait times, increase capacity, and increased kind of the scope of care.”

Tom Golisano donated $3 million to help make the center a reality.