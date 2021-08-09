Golisano Children’s Hospital receives $40k grant to renovate therapy rooms

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Golisano Children’s Hospital is set to get complete renovations of two therapy rooms thanks to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The “Starlight Spaces” are the result of a $40k grant from the two foundations. The spaces will provide pediatric patients with more joy during their hospital stay.

“We’re honored to partner with Starlight Children’s Foundation and the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital to provide pediatric patients with two new therapy rooms, which provide an environment that is vibrant, fun and reminds them of the joy of childhood,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “The Joy in Childhood Foundation and our Central New York Dunkin’ franchisees are honored to support the children and families undergoing treatment in our community.”

The newly renovated rooms at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital feature a colorful underwater aquatic theme, new carpeting, cupboards, a new adjustable exam table and a fun magnetic wall used for pediatric therapy sessions.

“Our pediatric therapist said the makeover in the rooms are so comforting to the youngest of the patients, making it easier for them to complete therapy sessions without a child getting anxious,” said Assistant Vice President for Community Relations and Development for the Upstate Foundation Toni Gary.

For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.