Golisano Children’s Hospital receives bandage donation from local students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s never fun to get hurt, but for kids, it always helps the healing to pick out your own band-aid. So the Syracuse Academy of Science and Citizenship Elementary School decided for its positivity project to collect band-aids.

On Thursday, they donated about 4,500 of them to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“The idea of the Band-Aid Drive came about after meeting a family that had a long term stay at Golisano Children’s Hospital. After I got to know them a little bit, I learned that the one thing that brightened their child’s stay throughout it all was getting to choose their band-aid,” said Hayley Merritt, Band-Aid Drive organizer, and teacher at Syracuse Academy of Science and Citizenship.

They collected the band-aids in just a few weeks throughout February.