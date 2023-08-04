SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new place for bubble tea is coming to Armory Square!

Gong Cha bubble tea announced on its website a new location is coming to Syracuse at 142-144 Walton Street.

The City of Syracuse Zoning Staff says the project was approved back in April 2023 but an opening date is yet to be determined.

If you’ve been in the Armory Square area as of late, you might have noticed the sign for the shop has been put up.

Gong Cha Syracuse’s latest update on its Facebook page was on May 2, that said, “Our grand opening day will announce soon. Please follow and share to let all your friends know about us. We can’t wait to serve you soon.”

NewsChannel 9 went to check it out today, and found construction crews were working on the inside, renovating the building and adding lighting and tiling.

Although the opening date hasn’t been announced yet, the Central New York community already has excitement for the new bubble tea hot spot.

Liverpool native and Syracuse Newhouse graduate student, Fabiana Suárez, is very excited for the opening of Gong Cha, as she’s never experienced one before.

“I’ve never been to a Gong Cha before but I am looking forward to it! I’ve already looked up the menu online. In terms of the Syracuse community, I hope that this is a spot where students and people can gather and spend time together over some boba. We really need a cute, nice study spot,” said Suárez.

The news of the store is fairly new, as not a lot of people know about it yet. Suárez shared even as a “boba enthusiast” that she hasn’t heard any talk of the store on campus. However, now that she knows, she said she will “definitely be keeping an eye out!”

“I’m super excited to have a new boba place simply because I don’t love the ones that we have nearby. The one I did like ended up closing recently, which I’ve been super bummed about. I’m hoping that Gong Cha will be just as good or better than that one so I have a new favorite spot to go!”

Merike Treier, Executive Director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse said they are also looking forward to the opening of Gong Cha, and the addition of another successful Downtown business.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Gong Cha to Armory Square, adding to the roster of new businesses to experience in the district. Having this unique and popular café open at the heart of Armory Square will provide even more options for visitors, employees and residents to enjoy Downtown Syracuse as a destination.”

This new location will be the 44th Gong Cha in New York according to an article posted on the companies website in 2021. There’s been an interest in more Gong Cha’s coming to other regions in New York .

The basis of the article was about the basic information needed to be a bubble tea franchise owner in upstate New York, and asked, “so you want to open a bubble tea franchise in Upstate New York such as Rochester, Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo, and more.”

So far, there’s Gong Cha’s in New York City area, the Hudson Valley region, Albany and now Syracuse will have its very own in a central location for students, residents and people visiting.

“I am not someone who’s willing to go super far just for boba, but Gong Cha seems to be the perfect location, and I am hoping it becomes my new favorite,” said Suárez.

If you’re interested in working at Gong Cha, they are hiring! Positions include cashier, bobarista and shift lead. You can apply by emailing gongchasyracuse@gmail.com.

For updates, make sure to check out Gong Cha Syracuse’s Facebook page.