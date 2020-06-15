Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Goo Goo Dolls reschedule their Syracuse show for next year

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another summer 2020 concert scheduled for the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

In a tweet Monday, the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview reported the Goo Goo Dolls show, originally scheduled for August 12, 2020, has been rescheduled for the same date in 2021.

The amphitheater says tickets purchased for this year’s show will be honored next year.

Those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will get an automatic email with the new date as well as refund options for those who can’t make the new date.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected