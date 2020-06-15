Goo Goo Dolls reschedule their Syracuse show for next year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another summer 2020 concert scheduled for the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.
In a tweet Monday, the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview reported the Goo Goo Dolls show, originally scheduled for August 12, 2020, has been rescheduled for the same date in 2021.
The amphitheater says tickets purchased for this year’s show will be honored next year.
Those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will get an automatic email with the new date as well as refund options for those who can’t make the new date.
