Goo Goo Dolls to play summer show in CNY

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get ready to “Slide.” The Goo Goo Dolls are bringing The Miracle Pill Summer Tour to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on August 16.

The Goo Goo Dolls will be joined by special guests Lifehours and Forest Blakk.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday. February 7 at 10 a.m. and will cost $29.50 to $129.50.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected