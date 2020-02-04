Goo Goo Dolls to play summer show in CNY

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get ready to “Slide.” The Goo Goo Dolls are bringing The Miracle Pill Summer Tour to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on August 16.
The Goo Goo Dolls will be joined by special guests Lifehours and Forest Blakk.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday. February 7 at 10 a.m. and will cost $29.50 to $129.50.
