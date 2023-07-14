NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — People across the nation are being warned about the credit card skimming scheme hitting 16 Walmart stores across Upstate New York and Maine.

Good Morning America reported Friday about the three suspects who hopped from store to store installing indistinguishable devices onto credit card terminals designed to steal each customer’s credit card information.

The ABC News broadcast credited NewsChannel 9’s week of reporting and shared the exclusive list of targeted stores.

It’s been a week since an email from a Walmart customer to the Your Stories team inspired questions to police, unveiling a multistate crime.