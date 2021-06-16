Good Samaritan rescues two & dog after boat capsizes

BRIDGEPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people and a dog were rescued Wednesday night after their boat capsized on Oneida Lake.

This all happened near the South Shore Boat Launch around 9:30pm.

Those with the Bridgeport Fire Department tell NewsChannel 9 that they asked some boaters who were leaving for assistance. The good Samaritans and the fire department reached the capsized boat and got the two people and the dog out of the water.

Fire officials say that everyone is safe and were brought back to shore.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.

Check back for updates as they become available.