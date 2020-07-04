Good Samaritan who jumped in to help during Sodus Point water rescue, died Friday

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Draven Starr-Howell of Palmyra died Friday, according to his family, after he made an heroic effort, jumping in the water to help three women who were struggling at Sodus Point Pier Thursday.

According to Starr-Howell’s grandmother, who confirmed the information with WROC News 8 in Rochester, Draven passed away Friday afternoon.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s office reported on Friday that Draven jumped in the water near Sodus Point Pier on Thursday afternoon to save three women who were struggling to stay afloat.

Draven Starr-Howell was also overcome by the rough water, and became unconscious when Wayne County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol pulled him onto their boat and performed CPR.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s office, Starr-Howell was “fighting for his life” on Friday.

The three women struggling in the water were eventually rescued on Thursday by a sheriff’s deputy sergeant who provided a rescue rope to bystanders along the pier, and they helped rescue the women.

All three women and another bystander who jumped in the water to help during the incident are expected to survive.