SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse Goodyear Auto Service locations are honoring veterans this year with free car care checks.

The auto service company is sponsoring the nationwide promotion for veterans from November 10 through 14.

The car care checks include free tire, brake and battery checks, plus, an additional 10 percent off tires and services.

The promotion is sponsored by Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires inviting active, former and retired veterans as well as first responders to enjoy special discounts at any of its 550 locations nationwide.

“Goodyear’s deep respect and support for the U.S. armed forces trace back more than 100 years, and our associates take great pride in honoring the servicemembers and first responders who have sacrificed so much,” said Fred Thomas, vice president, Goodyear Retail.

“Whether through our history of making tires, planes and blimps for the U.S. armed forces or recognizing our heroes by providing discounted auto services this Veterans Day, honoring the military community is central to who we are.”

Eligible guests who present a valid ID can schedule car care check appointments between Nov. 10 and 14 and redeem service through Nov. 17.